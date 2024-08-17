Indian wrestling sensation Vinesh Phogat, returning from the Paris Olympics 2024, was moved to tears upon receiving a hero's welcome at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. The wrestler, who had faced a turbulent journey in Paris, was greeted by an overwhelming crowd of supporters, family members, and a strong security presence.

Phogat’s arrival was marked by heightened emotions following a difficult Olympics, where she found herself 100 grams overweight on the day of her bout, an issue that had severely impacted her performance. Despite this setback, Vinesh remained in Paris to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking a joint silver medal. The appeal, however, was dismissed earlier this week, adding to the emotional weight of her return.

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Fans, who had waited for hours, cheered as Phogat emerged from the airport, visibly moved by the show of support. Among the crowd were her family members, who had come to express their unwavering support, a poignant reminder of her significance beyond the wrestling mat.

Gagan Narang, London Olympics bronze medalist and the chief de mission for the Indian contingent in Paris, shared a moment with Phogat at the Paris airport before their departure to Delhi. In a heartfelt message posted on X, Narang lauded Phogat's enduring spirit. "She came as a champion on day one into the games village, and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn't need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams. @vineshphogat, you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," he wrote.

Despite the challenges faced, Vinesh Phogat’s return serves as a testament to her resilience and the immense respect she commands within the sporting community. Her journey continues to inspire countless fans and future athletes across the nation.