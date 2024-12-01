Avaneesh Kashyap, a budding chess talent from Guwahati, secured the first position in the Under-9 Boys category at the prestigious 24th Edition of the Guwahati Chess Classics.



The tournament, organized by Northeast Chess India, was held at Prabhuji, Jayanagar, Guwahati and saw a spirited participation in the Under-7 and Under-9 categories.

A Class 3 student of Montfort School, Guwahati, Avaneesh is the son of Anubhuti Dutta and Gitashri B. Dutta. His remarkable performance across five rounds of the Swiss-system format demonstrated his strategic acumen and poise under pressure.

The event began with the first round at 9:15 AM, setting the stage for an intense and exciting day of chess.



Supported by the India Chess Federation (IND), the tournament showcased young talents from the region, reaffirming Guwahati’s growing reputation as a chess hub.



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