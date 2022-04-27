In a tragic occurrence, a father was forced to carry his son's body to his village, which is 90 kilometres from Tirupati, on a motorcycle.

When the private ambulance operators at Tirupati's SVR Ruia Government General Hospital refused to deduct the cost of leasing an ambulance in the early hours of April 26, the matter came to a head.

What's more upsetting is that private ambulance companies refused to accept a free ambulance that the villagers had planned. With no other options, the bereaved father was obliged to ride his motorcycle with his son in his arms.

This occurrence caused a ruckus in the temple town, prompting the district authorities to launch an investigation.

Six private ambulance providers are said to have been arrested as a result of the incident. Jeseva, a resident of Chitvel in the Annamaiah district, has been identified as the deceased.

He was hospitalised to Tirupati's S V R Ruia Government General Hospital after suffering from kidney problems.

In the late hours of April 25, he passed away. His father attempted to arrange for an ambulance to transport him to their hometown.

The ambulance drivers, on the other hand, allegedly demanded a large sum of money, which he was unable to pay. As a result, he notified his family about the situation. Srikanth Yadav, a Chitvel resident, was able to secure an ambulance that agreed to transport the remains for free.

However, private ambulance operators at the hospital organised a syndicate and blocked the other ambulance from accessing the hospital, chasing it away instead.