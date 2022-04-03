The All Adivasi College students’ Affiliation of Assam (AASAA) on Sunday staged demonstrations in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in demand of scheduled tribe (ST) standing to the Adivasi neighborhood of Assam.

The protest was held in affiliation with the Delhi NCR neighborhood.

The AASAA has alleged that the BJP authorities in Assam has cheated the complete Adivasi neighborhood within the identify of granting tribal standing.

In addition they alleged that their neighborhood has been given the ST standing in different components of the nation, however their demand has been ignored in Assam.

One of many members of AASAA stated, “We wish ST standing on the earliest. The centre and the state authorities had made many guarantees earlier however have achieved nothing until now.”

“We demand that each the centre and the state resolve over the difficulty and grant us tribal standing. We shall be sure to accentuate our agitations if our calls for usually are not met quickly,” one other protesting member stated.