Sureng Rajkonwar, an ever-adventurous man from Dibrugarh had an incredible journey with his pet dog named Bella in tow from Dibrugarh to Delhi on his scooty flagging prevention of cruelty to animals.

Talking exclusively to InsideNE, Rajkonwar stated that after riding for 33 hours straight from Gopalganj, Bihar, Rajkonwar and his pet dog arrived in Delhi at 2.30 pm on Friday. “I made my decision on June 16th. It was an impulsive choice to ride to Delhi from Dibrugarh, Assam. My choice had to be made because Bella's tickets on the 1AC Rajdhani Express were twice delayed in being confirmed. I, therefore, made the courageous decision and added the Stop Animal Cruelty cause to my trip”, Rajkonwar stated.

Informing about his journey and his pet dog’s health, he explained, “UP greeted us with a heat wave. I am accustomed to it, but Bella was unfamiliar with it. And the last thing I want is to see Bella in discomfort. I kept her hydrated, fed her, and let her to sleep at each pit stop”.

Rajkonwar also cited some hardships that he and his pet dog faced during the journey. “I began searching for pet-friendly hotels, lodges, and homestays. I made contact with Oyo. A woman from Oyo called me and claimed responsibility for booking a pet-friendly homestay or lodge. She booked a room at the VVS inn, claiming it to be pet-friendly, and demanded immediate payment. I paid right away. After that, I went in search of the lodge. It required an hour to locate the lodge. Because the location Oyo sent was distinct from the original location”.

“When I arrived at the lodge, the owner emerged and the first thing he noticed was Bella's wagging tail. He walked inside and instructed his lodge's caretaker to relay the message that dogs were prohibited. I said, but I discussed it with Oyo. They denied us entrance. I did not squander time, I knew " yaha daal nahin galne wali" . So I searched everywhere at random. I approached nearly ten of them, but they all declined. I wasted a good three hours. We were both furious and already exhausted. I believed that if they did not permit us to remain in a hotel, homestay, or lodge, we would have to sleep on the street. Why should I stay on the streets of Lucknow if this is the case? I would rather continue my journey and stop somewhere along the route”.

After that they took off and continued their trip to Delhi. “We slept mostly on the roads. The max hours of power nap we took was for 2 hours in Lucknow-Agra expressway”.

Rajkonwar plans to take Bella to the world's highest motorable road, which was built in eastern Ladakh at a height of 19300 feet. “In August, we have plans to travel to Ladakh with members of my motorcycle club, IDR. I will take Bella on my Xpulse 200. And would prepare everything to make her feel at ease”.

Sureng further informed InsideNE that he often used to take Bella to see the sunrise in Delhi and was always committed to providing her a good lifestyle.