State Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended their greetings on the occasion of Rongali Bihu, which is one of three Bihu festivals observed by the Assamese community and mark the beginning of the Assamese new year.

Conveying his warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Rongali Bihu, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma stated that Rongali Bihu brings new hope and possibility, which also reinforces our age-old bond of unity and camaraderie. He wished the people on this occasion and hoped that Bihu festivities give a new impetus to peace, progress and prosperity among all sections of people in the state. He also urged the people to take a pledge on this occasion to commit themselves for welfare of all and overall development of the state.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his Bihu wish on the occasion of Rongali Bihu and Assamese New Year through a tweet Today.

Taking to his twitter handle, the Chief Minister wrote, “Rongali Bihu and Assamese New Year to all Assamese people. May the New Year bring happiness, peace, prosperity and joy to all.”