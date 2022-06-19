Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides for the past six days, starting from June 14. Flooding has affected a total of 118 Revenue Circles and 4,291 villages. During this season, a total of 62 persons have died as a result of floods and landslides.

A total of 3,099,762 people were affected, with 1,56,365 of them taking shelter in 514 relief camps. Through 302 relief distribution centers/points that were temporarily formed, relief goods were delivered to other affected populations who were not seeking shelter in relief camps.

Rivers such as the Kopili, Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Puthimari, Pagladia, Manas, and Beki are flowing above the danger level, according to the CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin. The rivers Barak and Kushiyara are overflowing too.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in the safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra volunteers of ASDMA, etc.

The above forces/agencies have safely evacuated a total of 20,983 persons so far. Landslide incidents were reported under Cachar, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup (M), Karimganj and South Salmara in the last 24 hrs.