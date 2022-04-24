The Central government's Kishan Bhagidari Prathmika Hamari scheme will be introduced in the Tinsukia district from April 24 to May 1, according to Narsing Pawar, Tinsukia's Deputy Commissioner.

In a press conference on Friday, Pawar explained that the scheme's goal was to benefit farmers through the Pradhan Mantri Samman Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, as well as the distribution of Kishan Credit Cards.

These programmes will also ensure that eligible farmers receive the benefits of other programmes. Pawar claimed that the district's banking institutions have been urged to hold awareness camps to inform farmers about the programmes.

ADC(Agriculture) Sarfraz Haque, officials from the Agriculture and Veterinary Department, lead bank manager Pralay Kumar Bhowmik, and NABARD district development manager Barun Biswas were present at the news conference.