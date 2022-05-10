In the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the new office building of the Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, in Amingaon, Kamrup.

WAPCOS completed the state-of-the-art G+4 storey building in three years for a total cost of Rs. 31.15 crore. The new office building in Amingaon is equipped with all modern amenities, including two elevators, wide corridors and staircases, spacious well-ventilated rooms for staff and officers, ample ground-floor parking, CCTV cameras, smoke detectors, fire-fighting system, public-address system, and generators.

The building has the data centre with 81 workstations, Map section with modern equipment, conference room with 50-sitting capacity, video-conference room, canteen and rooms for various technical and other sections.

The building comes under GRIHA norms and ensures green environment through open space surrounded with grassy green boundary lawns on all sides, sapling of big leafy trees etc.

The Union Home Minister also launched a newly revamped website for the Office of the Registrar General of India www.censusindia.gov.in. He also released Language Atlas and its e-version.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma while thanking Union Home Minister for giving a permanent office building of Census Operations in Guwahati said that the new office building would help the decennial population census exercise to accomplish its objective.

He also said that population census provides valuable information about the land and its people at a given point of time. It provides trends in the population and its various characteristics which are essential inputs for planning. The census data is frequently required to develop sound policies and programmes aimed at fostering the welfare of the country and its people. He said that the new office building which also has adequate infrastructure of digital solutions will also help in successfully conducting the current population census which for the first time will be done digitally.

The chief Minister further said that the role of Directorate of Census Operations, Assam is more important because of its storage-cum-scanning centre (SSC) and data centre of other north-eastern states and Sikkim. The data collected in all eight northeastern states are brought at data centre, Guwahati for analysis and further processing.

The Directorate of Census Operations, Assam, therefore, will have to play the larger role for making the population census successful. He also thanked the Union Home Minister for helping Assam and other northeastern states in their own development initiatives and also contribrbuting to the growth of the nation.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner Vivek Joshi gave the welcome address in the programme which was attended among others by Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MP Queen Oja, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director General SSB Sanjay Arora.