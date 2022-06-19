Bogamati is a picturesque picnic place located at the mouth of the river 'Barnadi' in the Baksa district of Assam, on the Indo-Bhutan border. Bogamati, the beauty queen who became a legend in December-January, is heavily as parts of Assam hits by flood and landslides.

Bogamati refers to a white river and is named after the large deposits of white sand and stone that line the banks of the river. The water flowing from the mountains is wreaking havoc on the neighbourhood. It is strongly advised that no one travels to this location.

Assam has been dealing with floods and landslides for the past six days, starting from June 14. Flooding has affected a total of 118 Revenue Circles and 4,291 villages. During this season, a total of 62 persons have died as a result of floods and landslides.

A total of 3,099,762 people were affected, with 1,56,365 of them taking shelter in 514 relief camps. Through 302 relief distribution centers/points that were temporarily formed, relief goods were delivered to other affected populations who were not seeking shelter in relief camps.