Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the director general of the Assam Police (DGP), warned on Sunday that individuals who believe they can avoid justice by burning down a police station will face severe consequences.

The Assam Police DGP was responding to the violent incidents that occurred yesterday in Batadrava, Nagaon district, Assam. On social media, DGP Mahanta wrote a long message expressing his grief over the events of the day.

While he denounced the participation of police officers in the murder of one Safiqul Islam in custody and promised that those responsible would face consequences, he also warned those responsible for the following episodes of the day, which included a mob of irate villagers torching the police station.

Mahanta wrote, “One Safiqul Islam (39yo) was brought to Batadrava Thana on 20/05/22 at 9:30PM after a complaint of him being drunk. He was in fact lying on a public road when he was brought in. He was booked after medical check up. The next day he was released or handed over to his wife. His wife even gave him some water/food. Later he complained of sickness and he was taken to two hospitals, one after another. Unfortunately he was declared dead.”

He added, “We take this unfortunate death very seriously and have put the OC on suspension and rest of the staff of the Batadrava thana Closed. If there is any foul play at our end, we mean to find that and punish the guilty according to the law. No two thoughts.”

An enraged mob from Batadrava set fire to the police station on Saturday after a local fish seller died in custody.

The deceased, Safiqul Islam (39) was brought to Batadrava Police Station on May 20 at 9:30 p.m. after a complaint of him being inebriated, according to the police.

The Batadrava Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge has been suspended for failing to prevent a mob from vandalising the station on Saturday.