Nalbari: BJP leader Alauddin Ahmed slammed Minister For Transport, Industry & Commerce ?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor">Chandramohan Patowary for not knowing the roads of his own constituency. The leader claims that the Minister Patowary only knows about the Samta, Belsar and Gandhia road.

Ahmed further informed about the poor condition of the main road crossing through the Dharmapur constituency in Nalbari district. The road connecting Kethalkuchi and Tihu is facing severe damages.

“For the past eight years, the road has been in poor condition. Chandramohan Patowary has yet to respond to this. He should be aware of the road conditions in his own district. From the past years, students and locals have faced numerous communication challenges,” BJP leader Ahmed stated while talking to the media.

Allauddin Ahmed, on the other hand, informed the media that flash flooding is also a problem in the area. During the monsoon season, students in the Dharmapur constituency are unable to attend school. Even regular pedestrians have suffered for years as a result of the minister's irresponsibility.

It is worthy to note that the local people also demanded the minister to make arrangements for something on the road as soon as possible.