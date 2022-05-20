On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked his supporters to continue assisting with rescue and relief efforts in the state's flood-stricken districts.

“Lakhs of people are affected by severe flooding in Assam. I urge Congress workers and leaders to continue extending all possible assistance to the rescue & relief operations”, Rahul Gandhi wrote in his twitter account.

In various districts of Assam, life has been turned upside down in recent days due to torrential rains. Jonai, a sub-division of Assam's Dhemaji district, is suffering from the consequences of continuous rain. The area's schoolchildren have been hit by severe flooding.

The government's job in Assam amid rising flood waters is to speed up rescue and relief operations, but for hundreds of families like Lilabati's, every flood is a survival challenge. Many people are without cropland, grains, money, and even a country boat to get to safer locations this time around; all they are waiting for is government assistance to arrive.

According to the latest report of Flood and landslide and heavy rain released on Thursday, 7,17,046 people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

The districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Udalgur. Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup (M) are the urban areas that have come under the grip of flood. As of now 1,929 villages in 29 districts in flood and 5 districts in landslides have been affected in the State.