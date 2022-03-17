Rajya Sabha elections for two seats will be held in Assam on March 31. Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Bara said, "We will win the Congress candidate of the opposition by getting more than 42 votes in this Rajya Sabha election".

Who will get the ticket? Bhupen Bora also informed the media that it will be confirmed on Thursday. It may be recalled that the Congress leadership held discussions with the MLAs over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Meanwhile Bhupen Bara also reacted to the encounter. According to Bhupen Bara, the encounter in Assam will be high now because Himanta Biswa Sharma is no longer the chief minister but he himself is a chief justice.

Assam Pradesh Congress president Bhupen Bora also said he would write to Anupam Kher to make a film called Assam Assassination files and not The Kashmir files.

Bhupen Bora also said that he will also go to the movies with all the MLAs if the agp bjp assisted assassination files film is released. Bhupen Bora claims that the assassination in Assam should also be based on film making.

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