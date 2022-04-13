On Tuesday, the Assam unit of the Indian National Congress released its manifesto for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) election.

GMC elections for 60 wards will take place on Tuesday. In its manifesto for the GMC elections, the Congress promises to provide clean drinking water within 100 days.

While releasing the document called 'Amar Pratisruti' (Our Commitment), President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Bhupen Bora said, "We give a word that within 100 days we will provide drinking water to every household in Guwahati. We are committed to providing water to Guwahati's residents. Whatever is possible or can be delivered only those commitments have been made".

Taking a jab at Assam Chief Minister (CM) Himanta Biswa Sarma, the State President stated that Sarma, who has been indicating himself as de-facto Chief Minister for the past 20 years and has been Assam's CM for nine months, could still not provide a drop of drinking water to the residents of Guwahati.

The Congress claims that work on the water supply schemes was progressing well before it lost power in the State Government and the GMC, and that as a result, progress on the projects has slowed.

Despite the fact that the BJP has been in power in the state for seven years, the schemes have yet to be completed. Some of the plans are only half-completed.

The BJP has been announcing deadlines one after the other, only to consistently miss them, according to the release.