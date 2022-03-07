Assam: Today, the Election Commission of India announced that 13 seats of Rajya Sabha elections will be held in six states of India on March 31. Rajya Sabha elections will be held for five seats in Punjab, three in Kerala, two in Assam, one in Himachal Pradesh, Tripura and Nagaland.

The MPs who will end their Term of The Rajya Sabha are: Rani Narah and Ripun Bora of Assam, Anand Sharma of Himachal Pradesh, AK Antony, MV Shreyams Kumar and Somapasad K of Kerala, KG Kenny of Nagaland, Jharna Das (Bydya), Sukhdev Singh, Partap Singh Bajwa, Naresh Malik, Naresh Gurs Chamrul Singh.

Election notification for Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on March 14. The last day for filing nomination papers has been fixed as March 21. The nomination papers will be examined on March 22. March 21, March 24 is the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers.

The date of polling has been fixed by the Election Commission as March 31. Voting time will be held from 9 am to 4 pm. Counting process will be held from 5 pm on the day of polling.

The Commission has directed that only integrated purple scashpens (s) will be used for pre-determined specifications provided by the returning officer for the purpose of marking priority in ballot paper. No other pen will be used under any circumstances in this election.

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