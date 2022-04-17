Former Assam Congress president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora joined the resigned Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday in Kolkata shortly after he announced his resignation.

He sends his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, and all set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC). As per sources, he will be joining the TMC in a day or two.

It is reported that the former Rajya Sabha MP has been made to understand that there is no future in the Congress and right now joining the TMC is the best option. Bora alleged that senior Congress leaders are keeping a close relationship with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, CM Himanta Sarma said Bora’s decision was Congress’s internal matter, adding, “one thing is for sure that in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election, Congress MLAs did not vote for Ripun Bora.”

Bora who was the joint candidate of the opposition in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha election had lost due to cross-voting and fighting between the Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), according to reports.