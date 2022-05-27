The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has yet to take any action to repair a leak in a water reservoir under the Satpukhuri Water Treatment Plant in Kailashpur, despite the fact that the breach was discovered months ago.

According to GMC sources, there are no plans to fix the tank for at least the next month. Thousands of litres of water are wasted every day, according to people in the surrounding region, due to the 'huge' leak.

"The deteriorating state of the water tank poses a threat to residents in the surrounding areas. It is on the verge of collapsing, and a disaster could occur at any moment ", claimed Manash Deka, a resident of the area.

"Residents have been receiving dirty and polluted water as a result of the leaks. We requested the GMC to repair or restore the reservoir to prevent thousands of litres of water from being wasted every day "He went on to say.

There are additional leaks in the roof of the water reservoir and the pipelines, in addition to the leaks in the reservoir.

The Satpukhuri Water Treatment Plant serves around 12000 households. Residents of Kharguli, Lamb Road, Latasil, Silpukhri, Chandmari, Nizarapar, and Joypur have all received water from the reservoir. The plant's current output is 15 MLD (million litre per day).

The GMC team went to the reservoir site to check the reservoir's condition. "The GMC has submitted a proposal to the state government for the construction of a new 15 lakh litre water reservoir in a different location near the area. "The current water reservoir is ancient, and it is difficult to fix it," he said, adding that "the civic body has requested cash from the state government to rebuild the tank." The money has yet to arrive."

"The water reservoir and pipelines were established decades ago and have become old and rusted, resulting in regular water leaks," he said, adding that one of the city's oldest water distribution systems has been hampered owing to a lack of finances.

"For the past few years, no efforts have been made to rehabilitate the reservoir. In the 2017-18 fiscal year, only three pumping machines were replaced ", according to a source.