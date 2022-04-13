The chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu, K Annamalai, said on Tuesday that the party's state unit will not allow or accept the imposition of Hindi.

"The Tamil Nadu BJP will not allow Hindi to be imposed in the state. If Tamil becomes a link language in our country, the party will be proud," Annamalai was quoted as saying by ANI.

He claimed that Congress attempted to impose the Hindi language and that it was met with opposition.

The state BJP chief's remarks come as Union home minister Amit Shah emphasised the importance of accepting Hindi as an alternative to English rather than local languages.