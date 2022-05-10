In the light-middleweight division, Lovlina Boroghain defeated previous champion Chen Nien-Chin on Monday to advance to the round of 16 in the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul. She returned to competitive boxing for the first time since winning a 3-2 split decision against a Chinese Taipei boxer at the Tokyo Games last year.

During the match, both boxers were cautious at first, but the Assamese boxer was able to land some opportune punches. Both boxers landed powerful punches on each other in the second round.

Chen attempted to target Lovlina, but the quick-thinking Indian was able to stop the move and turn the game in her favour. In her round of 16 bouts on Friday, Lovlina will meet Cindy Ngamba of Fair Chance of Team. After winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain, a 23-year-old boxer, became a household name.

However, the tough boxer in the ring appeared upset as she expressed her disappointment at not winning a gold medal. Borgohain won a bronze medal in the women's 69kg welterweight category at the Tokyo Olympics.