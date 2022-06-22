Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma refused to give comments regarding the political crisis in Maharashtra. In fact, Chief Minister Sarma said that it was a good thing that hotels in the city were being booked even during floods. CM Sarma, however, did not rule out the possibility of meeting the MLAs since some of them were his friends.

"Radisson Blu and Taj are two luxurious hotels in Guwahati. Therefore, everyone should visit Guwahati because it will boost the local economy. We will receive GST and earn more if more people stay in our hotels. I will be pleased if the International political parties come to Guwahati because the state needs money at this critical juncture. If a state refuses funding, it cannot progress".

"I'll be heading for Kampur as I have to focus on Flood in the state. And if possible I will meet the Maharashtra MLAs for five minutes", Sarma informed the media.