A non-local labourer was killed and another was injured after an indiscriminate firing by unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Kakching district.

The incident took place at around 6:45 pm when two unidentified armed persons sneaked into the rented house and shot at the two individuals from a short range. As many as six labourers are staying at the rented house belonging to one Naorem Chaoba.

The deceased has been identified as Madan Yadap (30) of Pashchim Champaran district in Bihar.

The injured person has been identified as Bharat Yadap (35) of Pashchim Champaran district, Bihar. He received bullet injuries on his left leg. He is undergoing treatment at Jiban Hospital Kakching and is said to be out of danger now.

The two non-local labourers from Bihar were staying at a rented house owned by one Naorem Chaoba in Kakching Wairi, Leishangthem Leikai and were engaged in Masonry.