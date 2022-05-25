Guwahati: Unidentified miscreants destroyed a mandir in Guwahati's Bhetapara on Tuesday night, causing high tension in the area. Locals were outraged when miscreants destroyed and desecrated the Shiva temple in Bhetepara, according to sources.

"We called the cops at 6 a.m., but they didn't show up until 8.30 a.m. following several calls," a resident alleged. According to authorities, miscreants also destroyed a Ganesh mandir, uprooting the idol of Lord Ganesh and throwing it outside the temple.

The investigation is continuing.

Unidentified miscreants allegedly destroyed and set fire to a Lord Hanuman idol in Hajo, Kamrup Rural district, last month. The tragedy occurred in Hajo's Patni village. The unidentified criminals, according to accounts, fled the scene after perpetrating the crime.