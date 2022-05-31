Nepal: Twelve bodies will be flown to Kathmandu today after the mortal remains of 22 passengers were recovered from the Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft crash site in Nepal's Mutsang district on Sunday morning. On Monday, ten bodies were brought to the base station in Khabang-Mustang. Today, two bodies were delivered to the base station.

The black box, meanwhile, has been recovered from the crash site. The search for the missing bodies is continuing in the Himalayas, which are currently engulfed by a thick blanket of fog, reducing visibility, according to officials.

“Depending on the weather condition the bodies will be flown to Kathmandu via Pokhara. Possibly, the search and rescue operation will come to an end if the weather permits," Nepal Army Spokesperson told ANI.

The plane, which took off from Pokhara at 9:55 a.m. on May 29 for Jomsom in Mustang, lost contact shortly after takeoff and was discovered on Monday morning at Sansure Cliff in Mustang.

In addition to a three-member Nepali crew, the Tara aircraft was carrying four Indians, two Germans, and 13 Nepali passengers.

The Himalayan Nation's Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation issued a press release on Monday announcing the formation of a five-member panel to investigate the tragic crash, with Senior Aeronautical Engineer Ratish Chandra Lal Suman leading the team.

According to preliminary findings by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), the crash may have been caused by bad weather conditions.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, on the other hand, paid heartfelt tributes to the deceased and expressed condolences to their families. Mustang is one of the Himalayan nation's mountainous and fifth-largest districts, and it is home to the Muktinath Temple pilgrimage.