NF Railway cancels 11 trains as landslides and floods continues in Assam
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As landslides and floods continue to destroy portions of Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday that 11 pairs of trains operating in the Lumding – Badarpur Hill Station have been cancelled.
According to NFR, 11 train pairs have been cancelled, while five train pairs have been partially cancelled and short terminated or short originated.
Water logging and landslides have caused closures between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao, Bandarkhal and Ditokcherra, and other areas in the Lumding - Badarpur hill section of the Lumding division.
The trains that were cancelled are:
- Train No. 12503 Bangalore Cant – Agartala express, commencing journey on 31st May, and 7th, 14th, 21st, & 28th June 2022 will remain cancelled between Bangalore Cant and Agartala.
- Train No. 12504 Agartala – Bangalore Cant express, commencing journey on 28th May and 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th June 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Bangalore Cant.
- Train No.14620 Firozpur Cant – Agartala express, commencing journey on 23rd, 30th May, and 6th, 13th 20th & 27th June 2022 will remain cancelled between Firozpur Cant and Agartala.
- Train No. 14619 Agartala – Firozpur Cant Express, commencing journey on 26th May and 2nd, 9th, 16th & 23rd and 30th June 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Firozpur Cant.
- Train No. 14037 Silchar- New Delhi Purvottar Sampark Kranti Express, commencing journey on 23rd, & 30th May, 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th June and 4th July, 2022 will remain cancelled between Silchar and New Delhi.
- Train No. 14038 New Delhi – Silchar Purvottar Sampark Kranti Express, commencing journey on 26th May, 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd & 30th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between New Delhi and Silchar.
- Train No. 15626 Agartala – Deoghar Express, commencing journey on 28th May, 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Deoghar.
- Train No. 15625 Deoghar- Agartala Express, commencing journey on 30th May, 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Deoghar and Agartala.
- Train No. 15641 Silchar- New Tinsukia Express, commencing journey on 28th May, 4th, 11th, 18th & 25th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Silchar and New Tinsukia.
- Train No. 15642 New Tinsukia- Silchar Express, commencing journey on 29th May, 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between New Tinsukia and Silchar.
- Train No. 20501 Agartala – Anand Vihar Terminus Tejas Express, commencing journey on 23rd & 30th May and 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Anand Vihar Terminus.
- Train No. 20502 Anand Vihar Terminus- Agartala Tejas Express, commencing journey on 25th May and 1st, 8th, 15th & 22nd & 29th June 2022 will remain cancelled between Anand Vihar Terminus and Agartala.
- Train No. 01665 Rani Kamlapati – Agartala Special, commencing journey on 26th May and 2nd, 9th, 16th & 23rd & 30th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Rani Kamlapati and Agartala.
- Train No. 01666 Agartala- Rani Kamlapati Special, commencing journey on 22nd & 29th May and 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th June and 3rd July, 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Rani Kamlapati.
- Train No. 15615/15616 Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati Express, commencing journey from 23rd May to 30th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.
- Train No. 15611 Guwahati – Silchar Express, commencing journey on 23rd, 26th, 28th & 30th May and 2nd , 4th, 6th, 9th, 11th, 13th, 16th, 18th, 20th, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 30th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Silchar.
- Train No. 15612 Silchar – Guwahati Express, commencing journey on 25th, 27th & 29th May and 1st , 3rd, 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th, 15th, 17th, 19th, 22nd, 24th, 26th, 29th June and 1st July, 2022 will remain cancelled between Silchar and Guwahati.
- Train No. 07030 Secunderabad – Agartala Special, commencing on 23rd and 30th May and 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Secunderabad and Agartala.
- Train No. 07029 Agartala- Secunderabad Special, commencing on 27th May, 3rd, 10th, 17th & 24th June and 1st July, 2022 will remain cancelled between Agartala and Secunderabad.
- Train No. 15888/15887 Guwahati – Badarpur Junction – Guwahati Tourist Express, commencing on 25th & 28th May and 1st, 4th, 8th, 11th, 15th, 18th, 22nd, 25th and 29th June, 2022 will remain cancelled between Guwahati and Badarpur Junction.
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