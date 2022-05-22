As landslides and floods continue to destroy portions of Assam, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Saturday that 11 pairs of trains operating in the Lumding – Badarpur Hill Station have been cancelled.

According to NFR, 11 train pairs have been cancelled, while five train pairs have been partially cancelled and short terminated or short originated.

Water logging and landslides have caused closures between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao, Bandarkhal and Ditokcherra, and other areas in the Lumding - Badarpur hill section of the Lumding division.

The trains that were cancelled are: