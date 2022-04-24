The cyber attack on Oil India Limited's (OIL) system in Duliajan, Assam, was carried out from Nigeria, according to the investigating agencies. The attackers had put ransomware in its system from Nigeria, according to the agencies. On April 10, a cyber attack was reported on one of OIL's Geological and Reservoir departments' workstations. On April 12, the OIL IT department informed them.

The OIL server network and other related services are affected due to the cyber attack. The cyber attacker has demanded 7500000 USD as a ransom through a note from the infected PC.

The Oil India Limited authority has lodged a FIR at Duliajan Police station in this regard. Due to this cyber attack, ransomware, OIL and Govt. the exchequer has incurred huge financial loss as business through IT has been seriously affected.