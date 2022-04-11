Assam minister Pijush Hazarika slammed acting Mahila Congress President Netta D'Souza on Sunday for harassing Union Minister Smriti Irani at Guwahati airport, saying such behaviour is "not part of our culture" and that "guest has the status of God."

On social media, a video of Union Minister Smriti Irani being questioned by Mahila Congress President Netta D’Souza about inflation has gone viral on Sunday.

The two were onboard a Guwahati-bound flight and the interaction took place as the plane landed and passengers started deboarding. D'Souza asked about growing LPG costs, to which Irani responded that the Centre has been assisting the needy through various welfare programmes.

“In our culture, guest has the status of God . The abusive manner in which Congress Mahila President ">@dnetta harassed and acousted ">@smritiirani

ji at Guwahati airport is not reflective of our warm Assamese culture”, tweeted Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Hazarika went on to say that the Congress leader's attitude was antithetical to Assamese values and ethos.

Hazarika went on to say that the aerobridge was not a place for debates because there are numerous democratic platforms for such a discussion. Indeed, Hazarika described the Congress leader's actions as abusive.

Union Minister Smriti Zubin Irani had arrived in Guwahati to preside over the Zonal Conference of State Governments and Stakeholders of North-east regions.