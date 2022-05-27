Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. In the drone exhibition centre, he interacted with kisan drone pilots and witnessed open-air drone demos.

PM Modi said at the event that the "enthusiasm witnessed in India regarding drone technology is remarkable" and that this will become a "sector of employment development in India." The Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two-day event that will take place on the 27th and 28th of May.

The Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event that will take place on May 27 and 28. The Mahotsav will be attended by around 1,600 delegates, including government officials, foreign diplomats, military forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private firms, and drone startups, among others.

At the expo, more than 70 exhibitors will demonstrate various drone applications. A virtual award of drone pilot licences, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, and the display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype will all be part of the Mahotsav.