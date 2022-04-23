Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Ripun Bora has been appointed the president of the All India Trinamool Congress-Assam( AITC) unit on Saturday.

Bora had recently quit the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress citing internal conflicts among the leaders in Congress.

A letter by AITC’s national secretary, Abhishek Banerjee stated that the chairperson of the party, Mamata Banerjee envisioned vast change for the furtherance and advancement of “Assam and its people with All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) at the forefront”.