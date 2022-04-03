An alert has been sounded by the police in Sikkim over fraudsters impersonating the Chief Minister and other high officials.

During the last several days, the Fraudsters from Jharkhand and West Bengal have been sending SMS to people from unverified numbers, impersonating as the Chief Minister, other cabinet ministers, and top government officials who are well-known in public circles.

The fraudster has been sending messages to numerous persons on Whatsapp, asking them to purchase an Amazon gift card using various online payment methods.

The Gangtok police have issued an alert about these messages and advised people not to fall for them or make any online payments.

As per reports, the police are now attempting to track down the numbers and bring the fraudsters to justice.