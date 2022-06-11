After a businessman was attacked and left with two critical injuries in Kokrajhar district by unknown armed miscreants within a week, the wider Salakati area was once again engulfed in a frenzy of activity. The robbers plundered the businessman, Bikash Jain, and threatened him with weapons.

According to accounts, a band of robbers entered the businessman's shop about 8 p.m. on Friday to acquire items. The robbers, according to the businessman, identified themselves as Kamatapur Liberation Organization (KLO) cadres and demanded money. When the merchant declined, the robbers struck him over the head with a pistol's butt.

Robbers broke into his shop and stole Rs. 20,000. The robbers also assaulted the businessman's coworker, Krishna Barman. The Kokrajhar police station is currently investigating the incident. According to the police, 5 persons have been arrested so far in connection with this event.

"Police administration has escalated rigorous measures against occurrences reported from various locations and is maintaining a high level of security vigilance throughout the district," said a senior police officer in Kokrajhar. Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region, condemned the occurrence and demanded that the police administration take strict action against it.