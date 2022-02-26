AGARTALA: Responding to the anxious appeals of the parents of students who are stranded in the war-hit Ukraine, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking help for their safe return.

Deb, in his letter, expressed his firm belief that the Union Ministry shall ensure the safe return of the Indian origin students who are facing the scourge of war there.

Deb, earlier, through his social media handles, shared the contact details of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine so that the parents from Tripura can, at least, register the details of their children and know their whereabouts.

According to reports from several parts of Tripura, the total number of medical students who are enrolled with medical colleges is located in cities like Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia etc.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

In his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, PM Modi also sensitised him about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The Indian embassy also advised Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints to depart first in an organized manner, in coordination with teams from the Ministry of External Affairs to actualize this option.