On Tuesday, a former ULFA(I) member has been injured in gunfire by a miscreant, who identified himself to be a reporter on a Social Media Channel.

Bahrul Islam, the reporter of the Social Media Channel Live Assam 24*7 was allegedly engaged in the theft of a two-wheeler bike of Subhash Barman, which he lost from the Kherbari area at Agamoni.

It has been informed that Subhash Barman the former ULFA member was on his way to home from Kherbari area with a youth on Tuesday night and suddenly a group of four youths arrived on two bikes in Jinkata area and opened fire on the former ULFA member, which included Islam.

The bike of the injured former ULFA member was stolen by the reporter in Kherbari area at Agamoni. It is informed that Bahrul Islam reporter of a Social Media Channel Assam Live 24*7 carries Airgun all the time. Locals alleged that Islam threats public with Airgun for a long while and created a sensational environment.

Meanwhile, Subhash got injured when the bullet fired by Islam hit one of his hands. Subhash ran into a nearby house in nearby fearing death threats. The group of four youths later stole their bike of Subhash. Later, Halakura police reached the spot, but the miscreants fled after seeing the police.