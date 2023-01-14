Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday claimed that the forthcoming assembly elections of Tripura will be the ‘final journey’ of CPIM while Congress will be in posters only.

“The upcoming 2023 assembly elections will be the final journey for communists and the Congress party will become a poster”, said Deb, soon after CPIM and Congress decided to contest the poll together.

“CPIM and Congress have no ideology. Even though they staged a drama of opposition, the people of the state had to endure the misrule of the communists for a long time because of the Congress. Congress has secretly helped CPIM in the last 25 years which is now publicly proven”, he said.

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He alleged that thousands of opposition supporters of the state were killed in political revenge under communist rule. Moreover, various heinous crimes including the rape of girls were organized. But only for political interests, all policies ignoring their ideology, Congress and Communists are walking on the path of the alliance.

“Because of the support of Congress, the Communist government was established in Tripura for 25 years”, said Biplab.

Deb claimed that in the 2018 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party had brought up this behind-the-scenes friendship between Congress and the CPM in front of the people.

“In terms of their own experience, people gave them a worthy response in a democratic way. In the upcoming elections, people are getting ready to give their due response. It is natural that all parties will participate in the festival, but it will be within the boundaries of policy and ideology, which is desirable. But Congress and CPM have no word for ideology”, said Deb adding that this alliance is good for BJP.