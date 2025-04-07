A total of 47 young men and women from Tripura embarked on a journey to Barasat in West Bengal to undergo three months of free training in the tourism and hospitality sector.

The initiative, launched under the Chief Minister's Skill Development Project, is a joint effort of the Skill Development Department and the Tourism and Hospitality Sector Skill Council.

Tripura Industrial Development Corporation Limited Chairman Nabadal Banik flagged off the group from the premises of the Model ITI (Women) building in Agartala.



Also Read: People have faith in Tripura's BJP-led govt: Manik Saha

Among the trainees, 20 are young men and 27 are young women.

The training will be conducted by Ascentive Educare Limited, with the goal of equipping the youth with skills necessary to secure employment in reputed hotels and industrial organizations across the country.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Nabadal Banik emphasized the importance of honesty, dedication, punctuality, patience, and hard work to achieve success. He added that the state government has launched various initiatives aimed at empowering unemployed youth and creating avenues for self-reliance.