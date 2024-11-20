Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the death of Subhankar Bhowmik, an Army personnel hailing from the state's Gomati district, in an avalanche in Kashmir's Siachen.

CM Saha, on November 19 expressed grief over the death of the jawan.

Taking to Facebook, the Tripura CM said, "I am deeply saddened by the death of Subhankar Bhowmik, an army personnel of Assam Regiment and a resident of Birganj in Amarpur subdivision of Gomati district, in Kashmir's Siachen."

"May his soul rest in peace. I offered my sincere sympathy to the bereaved family," he added.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury also took to his social media and said Subhankar Bhowmik, a brave army personnel, died in an avalanche in Siachen.

"I expressed my deepest condolence over the untimely death of the army jawan. He made the supreme sacrifice while performing duties for the nation. I convey my sympathy to the bereaved family in the most difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. Om shanti," he added.