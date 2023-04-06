Tripura Police on Thursday seized cannabis worth one lakh rupees and arrested a person who was coming from Assam to Agartala.

Police sources said the incident took place on April 6 morning at Baijalbari on the Khowai-Agartala national highway.

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According to the details of the incident, on the basis of secret information, the police of Baijalbari outpost detained a good laden small truck based on a tip-off and searched the vehicle bearing number AS-01FC 7405 at around eight o'clock in the morning and seized huge cannabis of dry cannabis.

“A total of 142 kg of dry cannabis was recovered. We have also arrested the driver identified as Akhirul Islam a resident of the Bongaigaon district of Assam. The vehicle is also currently in police custody. We have started investigating the incident with a case under the NDPS section”, the police said.