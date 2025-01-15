Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau, seized 100 cartons of imported foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1 crore in the international market.

The operation was conducted in Champaknagar under West Tripura District.

According to officials, the operation led to the apprehension of two individuals involved in the smuggling racket.

“The seized contraband items and the apprehended individuals were handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and necessary legal action,” stated Assam Rifles in an official release.

This successful operation highlights the continued vigilance and commitment of security forces to curb illegal activities in the region. Further investigations are underway to identify and dismantle the network behind the smuggling operation.



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