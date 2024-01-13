The recent electoral victory of Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh has sparked optimism in Tripura, signaling potential improvements in trade relations between the two neighboring regions.

With a shared international border spanning 856 km, Tripura stands to benefit significantly from Prime Minister Hasina's renewed leadership.

Despite past restrictions imposed by the Bangladesh government on specific products such as tea, rubber, clothes, machinery, some food items, and cosmetics, there is hope that with Sheikh Hasina in charge, reconsideration of these bans may open up new opportunities for exports from Tripura.

Presently, Bangladesh imposes restrictions on products like tea and rubber, and Tripura, producing around 9 million kgs of tea and 83701.23 MT of rubber, is hopeful that these restrictions will be lifted under Hasina's leadership.

Sujit Roy, the General Secretary of the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IBCCI) Tripura Chapter, expressed confidence that Sheikh Hasina's victory will positively impact Tripura. He emphasized the significance of the upcoming Sabroom Integrated Check post in South District, which is poised to serve as a crucial gateway for imports and exports, facilitating smoother trade between Tripura and Northeast India. Roy highlighted the strategic advantage of the proximity of Chittagong to Sabroom, enabling efficient transportation of goods to the Northeast.

Acknowledging previous restrictions, Roy stated, "We are hopeful this time the Bangladesh government will lift the ban. We are happy that Sheikh Hasina’s party won again as it will be beneficial for Tripura and the Northeast too."

Nabadal Banik, Chairman of the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC), emphasized the cordial relationship between Tripura and Bangladesh. Banik cited existing infrastructural developments such as railways and border haats, indicating the foundations of a robust trade connection.

"The relationship with Bangladesh is cordial and good. Due to this relationship, we have railways from Tripura to Bangladesh, Border haats, and some more border haats were sanctioned," noted Banik. He expressed hope that under Sheikh Hasina's government, Tripura would solidify its position as the gateway to the Northeast, fostering accelerated development in terms of trade.

Banik added, "We will hold discussions on the ban imposed by the Bangladesh government and are hopeful that this time they will lift the ban. We have received help in terms of trade opportunities during the last tenure of Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and this time also we are hopeful."

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