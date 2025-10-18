Bihar poised for remarkable progress, BJP set for a historic victory: Tripura CM

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha expressed confidence that Bihar is on the verge of witnessing exceptional results in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a massive public gathering organized for the nomination of BJP candidates from the Ramnagar and Bagaha constituencies, Dr. Saha said the overwhelming response of the people clearly reflects their desire for progress and their trust in the BJP’s vision of development.

“The enthusiasm of the crowd speaks volumes. I am certain that our candidates will register a resounding victory,” Dr. Saha said.

“Bihar will go to polls in two phases—on November 6 and 11—and the results will be declared on November 14. With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we can already foresee a grand victory for the BJP. Out of the nine seats in Champaran, the BJP will win all. The people here are filled with hope and excitement for a brighter future,” he added.

Highlighting the historical importance of Champaran, Dr. Saha recalled that it was here that Mahatma Gandhi launched the Satyagraha Movement.

“Champaran holds a special place in India’s freedom struggle. Similarly, Tripura shares a deep bond with Bihar—we even celebrate Bihar Diwas in our state. Many people from Bihar have made Tripura their home. Personally, I feel connected to this land as I spent five years in Patna while pursuing my studies at Dental Medical College. Bihar truly represents the soul of India, producing countless talented minds,” he said.

Dr. Saha also offered prayers at the Tripura Sundari Maa Temple before his visit, seeking blessings for the BJP’s success in Champaran. Reflecting on Tripura’s transformation, he said,

“There was a time when Tripura was plagued by terrorism and unrest. But under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we liberated ourselves from decades of CPIM rule in 2018. Today, Tripura stands peaceful and progressive—every terrorist has surrendered, and the state has embraced stability and growth.”



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The Chief Minister emphasised that Tripura is now advancing steadily on the path of development through the HIRA Model—Highways, Internet, Railways, and Airways—introduced by PM Modi.

“Just as Tripura has flourished, Bihar too has made tremendous strides in recent years. The farmers here are benefiting from various central government schemes, and development is visible across sectors. This momentum must continue,” he asserted.

Reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, Dr. Saha said Bihar will play a pivotal role in achieving this vision.

“People have not forgotten the days of jungle raaj under Lalu Prasad Yadav. Bihar has moved beyond that dark era, and the people will never allow it to return. The guarantee of development, peace, and prosperity lies only with the BJP,” he said.

Dr. Saha urged voters to turn out early on polling day and cast their votes for BJP candidates to ensure Bihar’s continued journey toward progress and transformation.