Bharatiya Janata Janajati Morcha (BJJM) the tribal wing of the ruling BJP has submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Tripura demanding proper investigation and enquiry to the alleged corruption and financial irregularities in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

While speaking to India Today NE, general secretary of BJJM Devid Debbarma said they have submitted a memorandum on November 4 at all Zonal offices and October 19 to all Sub Zonal development officers to place before them the under stated facts of commission of Tripura tribal areas autonomous district council (TTAADC) thereby depriving the janajati's of their legitimate rights and benefits.

“It is with utmost disappointment we found that not a single responsible representative of the TTAADC Govt. came out with any sort of clarification which shows their lack of commitment towards people”, he said.

He further said that the people of TTAADC are suffering immensely due to rampant corruption, nepotism and inaction of the council.

“There is rampant corruption and nepotism in the walk in interview for the employments of teacher in TTAADC. The state government on request of TTAADC has released the fund of 30 Cr in single installment, taking into the view of urgency for quality health Service in TTAADC areas. However now the work has not yet been completed and it has been found that the funds allotted for this purpose have remain either unspent or has been deviated for other purpose thereby depriving the indigenous peoples of Tripura better health care”, alleged Devid.

He further alleged that there is rampant corruption in procurement of thread and nepotism/ favouritism in distribution.

“The deserving beneficiaries were deprived. This is a thread scam of procurement and distribution violating all financial norms that are mandatorily to be followed”, he said.

“The TTAADC is enjoying authority without accountability this reveals rampant corruption in various matters. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has repeatedly asked for accounts and has sent several reminders however the TTAADC authorities have failed utterly to produce current accounts and accounts of previous years. This is a clear case of the shielding the corrupt practices of the previous regime and it is also an attempt to evade their own corruption. We demand proper accounts of public money that is actually meant for development of Janajati people”, he said.

Devid has also demanded for a proper investigation and enquiry by appointing a Commission to enquire into it.