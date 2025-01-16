Former Tripura minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Thursday claimed that the BJP and RSS are working to push the country back to the medieval period and are creating divisions among people in the name of religion just to remain in power.

Addressing an event at the North East Youth Convention at Agartala Town Hall, Roy Barman said their fight is not for Congress or its workers but to create a united country and push the nation forward.

“As a Congress worker, it feels very sad that people are fighting with each other in the name of caste and religion. This is very dangerous for the country. A few days back, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said we didn’t get independence in 1947, but the real independence came when the Ram Mandir opened. He is insulting freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and many others who contributed to the country’s independence. Many people were killed, imprisoned, and tortured during the independence movement. Who fought this fight? It was Congress,” said Roy Barman.



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He said that the party currently in power was known as Jan Sangh and RSS during 1947.

“They didn’t contribute to the country’s freedom fight. RSS has proven again that they are against the Constitution. They used to say—and still say—that the Indian Constitution has nothing about India. When the country was progressing by leaps and bounds during the leadership of Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, now we are living in a medieval period. The RSS and BJP want to push the country into that era, working to divide people in the name of caste and religion just to stay in power. Congress is fighting against such things. Congress never compromises its ideology. Now they are trying to rewrite history by making false statements against Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru,” he added.