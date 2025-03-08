Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury on Saturday alleged that the ruling BJP and its alliance Tipra Motha are competing in corruption with each other.

Addressing a press conference, Chaudhury, who is also the CPIM state committee secretary, said that in the last seven years, Tripura has become a haven for corruption and mismanagement.

“Tripura has become a haven for corruption and mismanagement under the BJP government. This present government has completed seven years of its tenure. It did not fulfill its promises, misruled the state, and is full of corruption. Massive corruption is taking place in the state. The BJP government made several promises, and before the 2018 election, they assured 50,000 jobs, which would increase further. But what they did instead was that more than 50,000 people lost their jobs. They had also promised that in the first cabinet meeting, a decision would be taken to provide 200 man-days and ₹340 wages for workers and MGNREGA workers. This was announced by the then BJP president and now Home Minister Amit Shah. But where is it now?” asked the LoP.

He said that the then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had assured that words like "part-time" and "contractual" would be removed from jobs, but that has not happened.

“The fact is that in the last year, we have raised this matter in the Assembly, but BJP ministers tried to hide these issues by blaming us. They had promised to set up an AIIMS-like hospital in Tripura and claimed that thousands of crores of funds were sanctioned and land was allotted. This was stated by the then CM. But where is the land? Where is the fund? The then Chief Minister had also announced that ship services would start in the Gomati River within two years. But where is it now? I believe that tomorrow, during the visit of JP Nadda, they will answer why these promises were not fulfilled,” said the CPIM leader.



Also Read: Tripura’s progress depends on inclusive development: CM

He alleged that since 2018, fascist-like attacks have been carried out against the opposition.

“The RSS and BJP have crossed all limits of Hitler and Mussolini. This is now a new version of Indian fascism. Soon after 2018, opposition parties have faced many obstacles. Since 2018, all elections have turned into a farce, and the ministers and MLAs won undemocratically. A section of police officers and police stations are working hand in glove with BJP leaders. The Tripura government is a government of commission—starting from Panchayat to Assembly, no work takes place without commission money. The condition of national highways is pathetic,” he said.

He further alleged that Tipra Motha is also following the same path in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

“They are now competing with the BJP in corruption in TTAADC areas. Corruption has taken place in recruitment in TTAADC. Contractors in TTAADC have met me and said that the way the tender process is happening, the people of Tripura are unable to participate in it. Contractors are coming from Shillong, Guwahati, and Gujarat. There is no competition with the BJP in terms of development, but a competition in corruption, which is evident from their lifestyle,” he added.