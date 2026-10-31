Tripura Chief Minister CM Manik Saha on Saturday, October 31 expressed confidence that the BJP would deliver a good performance in the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections, citing the party’s development initiatives, improvements in law and order, and growing public trust in the government.

The ULB polls would be held on November 27 and counting would be held on December 2.

Referring to the previous ULB elections, Dr Saha said the BJP had performed well last year and expressed optimism about repeating its success this time.

He said the party would approach voters with a focus on three major issues including law and order, development across Tripura, and the increasing confidence of people in the government.

The Chief Minister also said the BJP would raise concerns over what he described as attempts to destabilise the country and bring about a change of regime. He said the party would take these issues before the electorate during its campaign.

Highlighting local development, Dr Saha said the BJP would showcase its achievements in improving roads, ensuring water supply, developing lakes and ponds, repairing narrow lanes and improving electricity-related infrastructure.

He stressed that these civic amenities would be among the key issues in the local body elections.

“We are prepared for the elections, and we are confident that it will be a good election,” Saha said, adding that the party would seek votes on the basis of its work and development initiatives.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, the Chief Minister said opposition parties would continue to criticise the government, but voters were aware of which party had actually delivered results.

He alleged that despite having been in power on multiple occasions, the opposition had failed to undertake meaningful development work for the people.

CM Saha maintained that since 2018, the present government had worked for the welfare of people across the state, with particular emphasis on reaching the last person in society. He expressed confidence that voters would recognise the government's efforts and support the BJP in the upcoming elections.