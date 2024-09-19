The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) held a flag meeting on September 19 in the Belonia Sub-division under South Tripura District, to facilitate the safe return of a Tripura man who was allegedly abducted in Bangladesh after visiting the neighboring country.

The man, identified as Challa Fur Mog, was rescued by the Bangladesh Police and is currently in their custody.

According to a BSF press release, Swapna Mog, the wife of Challa Fur Mog and a resident of Mogpara, Radhanagar in South Tripura district, visited the Border Outpost in Belonia on September 19 around 10:30 am. She approached the BSF Company Commander regarding the abduction of her husband in Bangladesh.

“Swapna Mog reported that her husband, Challa Fur Mog, had traveled to Bangladesh on September 13 to visit relatives with proper passport and visa through the Land Custom Station in Belonia. However, while returning, he was allegedly abducted by a group of Bangladeshi miscreants, who threatened him and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 lakh for his release”, according to a press release issued by the BSF.

The BSF said that it contacted the BGB in response to Swapna Mog's grievance, following which a company commander-level flag meeting was held between the Border Outpost in Belonia and the BGB Border Outpost in Majumdar at 11:30 am.

“During the meeting, the BSF Company Commander expressed serious concern over the abduction of the Indian national in Bangladesh. The BGB Company Commander informed that one of the miscreants involved in the case had been arrested by Bangladesh Police and that a massive search operation was underway to apprehend the absconding miscreants. The BGB Company Commander further assured that after all formalities are completed, the Indian national Challa Fur Mog, who is currently in the custody of Bangladesh Police in Chattogram, will be handed over to the BSF”, it added.