In significant operations, the vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura successfully apprehended three Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, thwarting attempts of infiltration and exfiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The operations mark another step in BSF's efforts to maintain border security and prevent unlawful activities.

The vigilant troops also dealt a significant blow to smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, seizing contraband worth Rs 34,96,479 in separate operations, authorities said.

In yet another incident, acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel thwarted a major narcotics smuggling attempt, seizing Yaba tablets, ganja, and Phensedyl, valued at ₹27,86,233. The operation was part of the force's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

In another operation, BSF personnel intercepted a smuggling bid involving cattle and contraband items worth Rs 7,10,246. The successful seizures have been lauded as a step towards securing the border and supporting the government's Drug Free India initiative.

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