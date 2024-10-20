BSF Tripura apprehends three Bangladeshi nationals, foils infiltration bid along Indo-Bangladesh border
The operations mark another step in BSF's efforts to maintain border security and prevent unlawful activities.
In significant operations, the vigilant troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura successfully apprehended three Bangladeshi illegal immigrants, thwarting attempts of infiltration and exfiltration along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The operations mark another step in BSF's efforts to maintain border security and prevent unlawful activities.
The vigilant troops also dealt a significant blow to smuggling activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border, seizing contraband worth Rs 34,96,479 in separate operations, authorities said.
In yet another incident, acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel thwarted a major narcotics smuggling attempt, seizing Yaba tablets, ganja, and Phensedyl, valued at ₹27,86,233. The operation was part of the force's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.
In another operation, BSF personnel intercepted a smuggling bid involving cattle and contraband items worth Rs 7,10,246. The successful seizures have been lauded as a step towards securing the border and supporting the government's Drug Free India initiative.
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