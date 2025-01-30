Tripura’s ruling BJP on Thursday claimed that the mass gathering and rally held by CPI (M) yesterday was to mislead the people, as the party is unable to tolerate the state's development.

Addressing a press conference this evening, BJP Spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty on Thursday alleged that the CPI(M)’s primary objective had always been to promote corruption and deprive people of their rights.

He claimed that the party organized the public meeting to spread misinformation.

“The CPI(M) cannot tolerate the state’s development because they never worked for it during their long tenure. Their sole aim is to create anarchy in Tripura. They are spreading misinformation to hide the failure,” he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that during the CPI(M)’s public meeting yesterday, senior CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat, former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, and others misled the people by making false and fabricated statements.



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“None of them acknowledged the development taking place in the state. Their policy has always been to divide and mislead people. For 35 years, the CPI(M) remained in power in Tripura by undermining democracy. Their governance was centred on corruption and depriving people of their rights. Now, under the BJP government, which is dedicated to the state’s development and people’s progress, the CPI(M) finds it difficult to cope,” he told reporters.

He further alleged that in the past, the CPI(M) used coercive tactics to force people into attending their rallies.

“The BJP has helped the state move beyond such practices. As Tripura progresses under the leadership of Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha, the CPI(M) is trying to disrupt this growth by misleading people. Their intention is to create unrest in Tripura. However, the BJP government remains committed to the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.