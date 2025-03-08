The Tripura BJP on Saturday alleged that the principal opposition party, CPI(M), operates with a criminal mindset, as they misruled the state during their tenure.

“CPI(M) works with a criminal mindset. They are creating confusion about tomorrow’s public gathering by making false statements against BJP. For a long time, they engaged in politics of misrule in the state,” said BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty, refuting CPI(M)’s allegations regarding the event.

He said that during CPIM’s tenure,e if any person doesn’t attend the rallies, they don’t get MNREGA works, jobs.

“The job of CPIM is to confuse people and talk against development and to spread lies and slander”, he told reporters.

He further stated that BJP's All India President and Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, will attend the public gathering tomorrow, along with Tripura Chief Minister (Dr.) Manik Saha, ministers, and other party leaders.



Also Read: BJP, Tipra Motha engaged in ‘competition of corruption’: Tripura LoP

“Tomorrow’s event is set to be a historic public gathering. I urge everyone to attend,” Chakraborty added.

He emphasized that in the last seven years, people from rural areas to the grassroots level have benefited from the BJP government's developmental initiatives.

“Furthermore, this government has been working towards building a Vikshit Bharat and a Vikshit Tripura and will continue its efforts in the future. The BJP government is steadily progressing towards a developed Tripura. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Professor (Dr.) Manik Saha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has successfully fulfilled the people's aspirations. Tripura is witnessing unprecedented development, generating enthusiasm among women, youth, farmers, and all sections of society ahead of tomorrow’s public meeting,” he said.

Chakraborty further alleged that CPI(M) operates with criminal intent.

“They are spreading confusion on social media about the public meeting because they have long engaged in the politics of misrule. They cannot tolerate the wave of development taking place under the current Chief Minister’s leadership,” he claimed.