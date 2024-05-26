In response to the imminent threat of Cyclone Remal, the Tripura Power Secretary on May 26, held an emergency review meeting and directed the officials to remain vigilant, particularly in areas susceptible to lightning storms.

An official from Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) informed that in a proactive move to mitigate the looming disaster, Power Secretary Abhishek Singh (IAS) convened an urgent video conference on Sunday. The virtual meeting saw the participation of all Additional General Managers and Deputy General Managers, as directed by the Secretary of Electricity.

“Emphasising the gravity of the situation, Singh ordered all officials to be present in their respective district and subdivision offices, ensuring prompt response to any disruptions caused by the impending storm. With a keen eye on public safety, officials were instructed to remain vigilant, particularly in areas susceptible to lightning storms”, he said.

The official said that the toll-free call center, designated by the number 1912, was mandated to enhance its responsiveness to citizen concerns and emergency calls.