TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday, December 5 slammed the government claiming that even after 70 years of independence, indigenous people of Tripura are forced to live like beggars on their own land.

Pradyot today inaugurated the two-day long ‘Delhi Chari Delhi Bharo Abhiyan’ in front of Jantar Mantar demanding ‘Greater Tipraland’ a permanent constitutional solution for the survival and existence of indigenous people of Tripura.

“Such a huge protest in front of Jantar Mantar can only do by TIPRA Motha and nobody else can do it. We came here to Delhi from Tripura which has provided the country so many things but the sons of the soil are now fighting for their rights, survival, and existence and not against any community. For the future of our people we are fighting. Many people may think that people who come to Delhi are terrorists or against the country but no, Tiprasa loves India and we want to tell whoever is in power in centre have to think about Tiprasa and for Tripura”, said Pradyot.

He further stated that he will not compromise for the rights and survival of the indigenous people of Tripura.

“We will die but no compromise for our rights for the people of tribal. When I came to Delhi a few months back, people said we will go into an alliance and will never raise the demand for Greater Tipraland but only two months left for the assembly elections and we came here again to raise our demand for greater Tipraland. For 70 years we were deprived of everything. People are still facing crisis of water, problems with roads, no school, and no jobs. Now we are living like a beggar in our own state and on our own land. But this time Tiprasa people will not keep mum and will give right answer. They have money but I have unity”, said Pradyot.

Pradyot said that tomorrow he will send a memorandum to MHA and will not meet any leader till they don’t get any assurance in black and white of their constitutional demands. “No alliance with BJP, CPIM, Congress, TMC. We are ready to fight this fight is for survival and existence”, he added. More than 1400 workers and leaders have left Tripura for Delhi for a two-day peaceful protest demanding Greater Tipraland.

Also read : TIPRA Motha holds demonstration in Delhi with over 1500 participants demanding "Greater Tipraland"